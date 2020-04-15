Man Utd need £200m Spurs man to take pressure off Rashford

Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally thinks Man Utd need to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane to help take the goalscoring burden away from Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is the club’s top scorer on 19 goals for the season, while Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have helped out with 28 goals between them.

But McInally thinks Rashford needs more support as “he’s carried” Man Utd at times and is backing Kane – who has been linked with a £200m move to Old Trafford – to be that man.

“Harry Kane would bring a presence into the team that they [Manchester United] haven’t got,” McInally told Sky Sports News.

“Marcus Rashford is fantastic, he’s carried one of the biggest football teams in the world, but he’s too young to do it. He hasn’t had any help.

“Bring Harry Kane into that team and there’s a different dynamic at Manchester United. He would make them a shoo-in for the top four, and pushing the top two.”

McInally added: “No question, if Manchester United get another midfield player and put Harry Kane in the team, they’ll close the gap on the top two teams who have sprinted away.

