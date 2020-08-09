Man Utd opt against Phil Jones surgery as they look to find buyer for defender

Manchester United have decided against operating on the knee injury that will sideline Phil Jones for the Europa League – after being told that surgery would rule the defender out of action until the New Year.

Jones was set to go under the knife on Sunday after suffering another major fitness set-back during lockdown.

But the prognosis that the 28-year-old would then be out of action for up to five months has prompted Old Trafford’s medics to look towards a programme of rehabilitation instead.

United are trying to find a buyer for the England international, who arrived at the club from Blackburn in a £16.5million deal 11 years ago.

And another lengthy spell on the sidelines would put off any potential suitors.

Jones will continue with the individually-tailored training programme he has been given since reporting back from lockdown with the injury.

He will remain at Carrington while the rest of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad jet out to Germany to complete the Europa League.

Jones has made just eight appearances during another injury-hit campaign and his last outing was in the FA Cup win at Tranmere.

And he has now missed more than 200 games because of fitness issues during his time with the club.

United are hoping to recoup some cash this summer as they look to raise funds to ease the financial burden of paying £100million-plus for Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund have stood firm on their asking price and still harbour hopes of retaining their star man.

United have also been linked with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish who could move on after helping his boyhood club retain top flight status.