Man Utd ‘prepare £50m bid’ for Arsenal striker Aubameyang

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a shock £50million move for star Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and so far he has not agreed a new deal.

And head of football Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu want their top-scorer to commit his long-term future to the club.

Eyes from across Europe are watching with Barcelona already confirming their interest at the turn of the year.

And now The Sun claim United are ‘circling’ as they look to permanently replace Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter at the start of the season, and are ‘preparing a £50m bid’.

Mikel Arteta spoke of his desire to keep the Gabon international shortly before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He said: “We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have (and) his intentions.

“Where we are sitting in (the table at) that moment. I think it is difficult to predict that context right now. For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances.”