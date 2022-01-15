Man Utd ratings: Fernandes finally smiles, and Elanga is ready to excite long-suffering supporters, but De Gea disappoints once more.

MANCHESTER UNITED appeared to be home and hosed – until their defensive frailties cost them against Aston Villa once again.

Ralf Rangnick’s side took a 2-0 lead at Villa Park thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes.

However, two goals in five minutes from Steven Gerrard’s side near the end of the game stunned United and demonstrated that there are still major issues to be resolved.

Philippe Coutinho, who had come off the bench for his Villa debut, scored a dramatic 82nd-minute equaliser to give Villa a share of the spoils.

SunSport reporter John Hutchinson gives his verdict on how the United players fared during their trip to the Midlands.

On 35 minutes, he made a stunning save to deny Emi Buendia at point blank range from a corner.

On 47 minutes, he was there to parry Jacob Ramsey’s effort and deny a certain equaliser.

Right now, she’s untouchable.

It’s still unclear whether the Italian has a future at United.

Although it appears to be well-kept, it does not provide enough offensive value when attacking.

In the second half, he was penned in anyway, and he did a decent job on Villa’s wingers.

In comparison to Varane, he appeared much more assured, which is concerning for Harry Maguire.

When the situation called for it, he was at ease bringing the ball out and winning aerial battles.

You can see exactly what the Frenchman brings to the team when he is at his best.

On the ball, he’s confident, and he just has that presence that captain Maguire, sadly, lacks right now.

However, when Coutinho equalized, he was guilty of ball-watching.

Rangnick appears to like something in the 29-year-old Brazilian, who has struggled to usurp Luke Shaw from the left-back position.

With his small touch on the free-kick that saw Fernandes score the opener, he was clever.

As Villa pushed for an equaliser, he became more ragged in his positioning as the game progressed.

Got an assist for Fernandes’ second goal – so far, so good – but then undid all of that by prodding the ball straight to Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, who scored the game’s first goal.

He was brought in to replace the suspended Scott McTominay, and he must have enjoyed the first half, when he dominated the midfield.

Because Villa threw everything forward in the second half, I had to be disciplined.

In the first half, he seemed to have a free role, starting out wide right, then switching to the left before moving more inside.

Buzzed around the field, posing a constant threat to Villa’s defense.

With compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo out due to injury, he had a big chance to prove his worth – and he blew it…

