Man Utd ratings: Telles, Dalot, and Maguire are the best of an uninspiring bunch in a West Ham win.

Man Utd ratings: Telles, Dalot, and Maguire are the best of an uninspiring bunch in West Ham’s win.

MANCHESTER UNITED beat West Ham 1-0 late in the game, with Marcus Rashford scoring the game’s only goal.

Alex Telles did an excellent job of keeping Jarrod Bowen quiet, while Cristiano Ronaldo was almost non-existent as Manchester United barely threatened the Hammers’ goal until the late strike.

The first half was uneventful and goalless, with neither team managing a shot on target as United pressed hard and forced the Hammers into haphazard forward runs.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, couldn’t do anything with the ball, and the anti-Boris Johnson banner that flew over Old Trafford before the game was the most exciting thing to happen after 45 minutes.

When Ronaldo failed to get his head on Bruno Fernandes’ inch-perfect cross, he had the best chance.

CR7’s noggin was connected to a specific goal.

Around the hour mark, the game began to pick up, though chances were still scarce, with Fred coming closest for the home side.

And just as West Ham appeared to have earned a well-deserved point, substitute Edinson Cavani – who appeared to be offside in the build-up – and Rashford linked up, with the England man tapping in from close range in the dying seconds to move United into the top-four.

Will Pugh of SunSport weighed in on the Reds’ individual performances.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

In the first half, I had no role.

As if it were nothing.

You could have just as easily sat in the Stretford End and watched.

In the second case, it’s the same.

It’s the easiest £375,000 he’s ever made.

Pablo Fornals and Aaron Cresswell had no luck, so he did well to stymie West Ham attacks down the left flank.

He also participated in attacks to a reasonable extent, certainly more than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who he is keeping out of the team, does.

This was a good performance.

De Gea is the same way.

West Ham’s rare attacks came down Maguire’s side, not his, so there was little to do before the break.

However, I made no mistakes.

A free header from a Telles corner that looped over the bar just before the hour mark should have been better.

As Jarrod Bowen attempted to burst into the box, he laid down an early marker by refusing to budge.

Before the break, he wasn’t faced with many challenges, but he handled everything that came his way with ease.

When he charged into the back of Bowen in an attempt to win a header that the diminutive West Ham player won, he nearly knocked himself out.

Just moments later, he was booked for a rash lunge on the winger.

Although the amount of contact appeared to be minor, he…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.