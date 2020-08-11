Man Utd retain hope of Jadon Sancho transfer but are growing frustrated by Dortmund star’s wage demands

MANCHESTER UNITED have not given up on landing Jadon Sancho.

But they have been left frustrated by the player’s wage demands plus Borussia Dortmund’s refusal to deal directly with them.

The Bundesliga club have now appointed an agent to sort out the details of the transfer fee.

United want to pay an initial £70million that could rise to £110m based on honours and appearances.

But Dortmund want more upfront for the 20-year-old England winger.

The player’s representatives are now looking for more upfront in wages too.

The club want to offer a highly incentivised deal worth £220,000 per week.

But Sancho is holding out for closer to £250k.

Again this is proving a sticking point with Sancho’s side.

The Red Devils are also unhappy with the agents’ fees being asked.

United will walk away if Sancho’s representatives start asking for much more having had their fingers burnt by the Alexis Sanchez experience.

They agreed a deal for Sanchez at £505,000-a-week and when the player flopped they struggled to get him off the wage bill.

That was until last week when they finally gave him a £9m pay off to join Inter Milan permanently after his year-long loan deal there.

United were set a deadline by Dortmund of August 10 to complete the deal.

That has now passed with Sancho joining his Dortmund team-mates at a training camp in Switzerland.

And club Sporting Director Michael Zorc claimed the deal was now off and Dortmund had extended Sancho’s contract to 2023.

Zorc revealed: “He’ll play for us next season.

“The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.

“Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon.

“In this context, we have extended the contract until 2023.”