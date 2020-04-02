Man Utd ‘seem decided’ on huge signing but set £70.3m limit on transfer

Manchester United don’t want to pay over €80m for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to reports in Spain.

The Daily Star claimed on Monday that there’s a growing belief at Man Utd that they can land Niguez. Apparently, Ed Woodward is confident of getting a deal done which would see the Red Devils pay £135million to activate the 25-year-old’s release clause.

Saul is three years into a nine-year contract but Atletico Madrid have been trying to get the midfielder to discuss new terms that would increase that release clause.

However, a report in Spanish publication AS claims that Man Utd, who are ‘the most interested’ club, will ‘not pay the clause’ and are instead only willing to stump up €80m (£70.3m).

Premier League clubs have made Niguez their ‘object of desire’ but Man Utd find his €150m release clause ‘disproportionate’ and refuse to ‘reach that figure or even come close’.

The main reason given for Man Utd’s interest in Niguez is the likelihood that Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford this summer with the Red Devils looking for a replacement.

One man that is keen to see Niguez come in for Pogba is Rio Ferdinand, who told a live Q&A on Instagram: “I don’t want Pogba to go but if he does go I’d take Saul Niguez all day long. Not like-for-like but still a top player.

“What a player. I’ve been harping on about Saul Niguez for a few years now.

“I think he’s a major player. Composed, calm, great left foot, lovely conductor, he can score goals, tactically he’s very aware. You can see Simeone, he gets his teams really well set up and he’s in the middle orchestrating and dictating things.”

