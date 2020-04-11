Man Utd ‘settle on’ three targets with five set for summer exit

Manchester United have decided on the three positions they want to strengthen in the summer, while five players are set to leave Old Trafford, according to a report.

With the Premier League season suspended there have been rumours swirling in the tabloids about who Man Utd could be signing in the next transfer window, with at least ten players linked in our transfer Gossip column yesterday.

From Jadon Sancho to Matthijs de Ligt, the newspapers seem to have Man Utd covered in most positions but the Manchester Evening News now claim that the Red Devils have narrowed their targets down to just three positions.

The report claims ‘United have settled on the positions they want to strengthen, with a winger, a playmaker, and a midfielder on their shortlist.’

The Red Devils’ ‘preference is for three incomings and three outgoings’ but there could be as many as five exits in the next transfer window.

Manchester Evening News name Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, and Andreas Pereira as ‘vulnerable’ players with on-loan players Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez also potential outgoings.