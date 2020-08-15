Man Utd ‘should forget’ Sancho and target £100m man – Merson

Man Utd “should forget” their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and go after Tottenham striker Harry Kane, says Paul Merson.

Former England international Owen Hargreaves claimed Sancho would be a Man Utd player in a “pretty short time” on Monday.

Those comments came hours after Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said Sancho would not be leaving, amid talks about a deal to take him to Old Trafford.

However, further comments from Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watke and reports claiming the Englishman’s future is ‘carved in stone’ suggest that Sancho will stay at the Signal Iduna Park next season.

And Arsenal legend Merson reckons they should set their sights on Tottenham captain Kane, who they have been previously linked to.

“Manchester United should forget Jadon Sancho and sign Harry Kane instead – it would make them title contenders,” Merson wrote in the Daily Star.

“With Sancho, it’s a transfer saga that’s dragging on now, and I keep on weighing it up thinking: “Is this what United really need?”

“They’ve got Mason Greenwood, who’s going to be a star. Marcus Rashford is only going to get better and better.

“But while Anthony Martial lets nobody down, I think they need an out and out centre forward. With Sancho, where is everyone going to play? Do they leave Greenwood out?

“I just think with £100m, why don’t you go and get Kane from Tottenham?”