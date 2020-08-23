Man Utd sign ‘unique’ record-breaking forward from Tromso

Manchester United have signed “wonderful” Tromso wonderkid Isak Hansen-Aaroen, the Norwegian club have announced.

Hansen-Aeroen became Tromso’s youngest ever player when he made his first team debut aged 15 years and 319 days.

He featured seven times in total from the bench this season, providing an assist in his final appearance for the club in a 5-0 win over Sandnes Ulf earlier this month.

Gossip: Man Utd boost in £50m race; Koulibaly ‘deal agreed’

Hansen-Aeroen will link up with United’s academy for at least the next year, as he continues his development.

Tromso wished the teenager well on Instagram: “A wonderful person. A unique football talent. Who just loves to play football now.

“From Fløya to TIL as a junior, into the academy as a 10-year-old, learns at the TIL school and debut for the first team as a 15-year-old. Assist in his last match for Tromsø IL, this time.

“Thank you so much for the last ten years and good luck in Manchester United and on in your career. We hope you have a great time, see you soon.”

Tromso assistant Lars Petter Andressen added: “I wish he could be here and contribute to the season, but we understand that they want him there.”