Man Utd star admits to being ’embarrassed’ after first season

Juan Mata admits he was “embarrassed” by his first season for Manchester United.

The playmaker swapped Chelsea for United in January 2014 in a £37million deal after Jose Mourinho deemed him surplus to requirements.

But it was a poor season for the Red Devils with David Moyes sacked shortly after Mata arrived, and Ryan Giggs seeing the season through.

And as the United players thanked their fans on the pitch Mata concedes he struggled to face the fans.

He told the club’s website: “We were in seventh position in the league, a position Manchester Unitedshould never be in.

“I was like I’m going to wave and they’re going to boos us and insult us, like they should feel. I come from Spain and know things turn difficult when a team is not performing.

“I didn’t want to look at the people, just in case. I was embarrassed.”

Mata scored six goals in 15 outings during his first campaign and admits to being taken aback by the support from the Old Trafford crowd.

He continued: “About halfway [around the pitch], I realised they were clapping and singing, encouraging us and saying it doesn’t matter, it’s next season. This is incredible.

“It was unbelievable to have such fans behind you. You’re seventh in the league with Manchester United, having been winners the year before with Sir Alex Ferguson, but they don’t lose patience. They say: ‘keep going, it doesn’t matter’.

“It got me a bit emotional because I didn’t expect it. I’d never experienced this before in Spain. The expectations are high if a big club doesn’t perform. There is a lot of pressure on them.”

Mata has gone on to make almost 250 appearances over a six year spell at Old Trafford.