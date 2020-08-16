Man Utd star Tahith Chong trains with Werder Bremen – despite loan transfer still up in the air over £50k a week wages

MANCHESTER UNITED youngster Tahith Chong trained with Werder Bremen today despite the two clubs not having finalised the deal.

Bremen are keen to take the 20-year-old on loan next season but they are unwilling to pay his full £50k-a-week wages which United are requesting.

However, with a deal clearly close, the Bundesliga side took to Twitter this morning to announce the midfielder would be joining their pre-season session.

They posted a picture of Chong in full Bremen training kit alongside a caption.

It read: “Although the final terms of his move are yet to be agreed, Tahith Chong has been given permission to train with the club and will therefore join this morning’s session.”

Bremen appeared all set to sign Chong on a two-year loan deal last week.

But according to Bild, the Bundesliga side and United differ wildly on the money involved.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side want Werder to cover the Dutchman’s £50k-a-week salary in full – as well as paying a loan fee.

But the German side will struggle to meet this valuation.

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann said recently: “That we are in exchange is the case. We are in good talks.

“Several parties are involved. Some things still have to be clarified and we have to agree.”

According to Chong’s agent, however, his heart is set on the move and the images of him in training suggest the deal is as good as done.

Erkan Alkan said: “The boy absolutely wants to go to Werder.”

Chong signed a new two-year contract extension at United in March, initially ending speculation that he would ditch Old Trafford this summer – as fellow prodigy Angel Gomes has.

His proposed two-year loan move to Werder will take him to the end of his United contract.

Chong has made 16 first-team appearances for United, including 12 this season – most recently coming on for the final 18 minutes of their 2-1 Europa League victory over LASK.