Man Utd still ‘confident’ despite “final decision” on Sancho

Manchester United still believe they can land Jadon Sancho this summer, despite Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc insisting the England international will remain in Germany next season.

The 20-year-old has travelled with the Dortmund squad for their pre-season training camp in Switzerland, but Sky Sports report the Red Devils are ‘confident’ they can still get the deal done.

United feel it would be easier to get the deal done if they could talk directly to the Bundesliga club instead of going through agents; as it stands the transfer fee, agents fees and personal terms are still yet to be agreed.

Dortmund had previously given United the deadline of August 10, and Zorc says Sancho will now stay at the club.

“We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” Zorc told reporters on Monday.

He added: “Last summer, we adjusted Jadon’s salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then.”

Sancho was pictured at a party in the UK over the weekend but Dortmund have no issue with that and said: “It’s common and fine for players to go home before a training camp if they’re not risky. The same goes for Jadon (Sancho). From our point of view, the pictures that have been shown to us so far do not violate.”

United see the German club’s £108million valuation for the player under the current coronavirus conditions as “unrealistic”, but will not give up on a deal for their top transfer target.