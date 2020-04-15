“Man Utd still has great confidence in Pogba”

According to Bruno Fernandes, who believes that the midfielder has been unfairly burdened by the pressure to perform since he returned to the club, Manchester United still have “a lot of confidence” in Paul Pogba’s skills.

Pogba returned from Juventus to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 for £ 89m ($ 112m) after establishing himself as one of the best playmakers in the world during a four-year stay at Allianz Stadium.

He showed insight into the same form in Manchester, but his demeanor and supposed lack of effort on the pitch have often been questioned. The 27-year-old was originally announced as the man who wanted to revive the glory days for United after four years from the cover of the Premier League, but has so far only included the League Cup and the Europa League in his trophy collection.

Pogba expressed a desire to face a new challenge at the end of last season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally convinced him to stay in the Theater of Dreams for another year.

Unfortunately, an ongoing ankle injury has significantly restricted the French international’s contribution in 2019-20, and speculation about his future continues to rage ahead of the summer transfer window.

United lacked a creative spark without Pogba holding the strings in the middle of the park, which prompted Solskjaer to win Fernandes from Sporting for a January deal of € 55 million (£ 48m / $ 60m).

The Portuguese star has since triggered a turn for the Red Devils, and some fans and experts have suggested that Pogba’s services will no longer be needed given the rumors from Real Madrid and Juve. However, Fernandes acknowledges the fact that Pogba had to bear the burden of expectations on a mediocre side, and still believes that it has a lot to offer when a new era begins.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If you are asked during a Q&A MUTV How excited he is to play with Pogba, the ex-Sporting talisman replied: “A lot. A lot of. I think we have a lot of good midfield players. Obviously Paul has been injured for a long time [ago]and all we know is that it has many qualities. “data-reactid =” 26 “> When asked during a Q&A MUTV How excited he is to play with Pogba, the ex-Sporting talisman replied: “A lot. A lot of. I think we have a lot of good midfield players. Obviously Paul has been injured for a long time [ago]and all we know is that it has many qualities.

“In football we can say that people usually forget what you do well when you make a mistake. You can do 34 games well, and one game that you do badly, and everyone will remember it.

“Because of the situation, Paul comes from a bad moment. When he played, the club and the team were not good because expectations for Paul are high, Paul is a top player and Manchester United pays a lot for him and expectations are a lot for him.

“It’s normal not to play like a superstar in this situation because everyone expects Paul to do what they expect [Cristiano] Ronaldo at Juventus or [Lionel] Messi in Barcelona.

“Everyone expects this from Paul in Manchester because they know that they have the qualities for it. That is also trust in Paul. The team, we have a lot of trust in Paul.”