Man Utd suffers a massive Covid-19 outbreak in their squad, and Brentford are in danger of being relegated as the Premier League is ravaged.

Man Utd suffers a massive Covid-19 outbreak in their squad, while Brentford are in danger of being relegated as the Premier League is ravaged.

A COVID outbreak has hit Manchester United, potentially jeopardizing their midweek trip to Brentford.

The Premier League has been notified of positive lateral flow tests on a number of United players and staff.

Tottenham’s UEFA Conference League match against Rennes last week, as well as their trip to Brighton the day before, had to be postponed.

Following Spurs’ 3-0 win over Norwich, Covid tore through the Tottenham camp.

Dean Smith, the manager of Norwich City, was concerned that there might be cases in his own camp, but tests revealed that there were none.

United has been afflicted by Covid.

Dean Henderson was supposed to start the season, but he tested positive for marijuana and went on to have a long Covid.

Jesse Lingard, like Mason Greenwood last month, had to isolate in pre-season after testing positive.

Victor Lindelof had to leave the field during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich due to breathing problems, which are not thought to be related to Covid.

With 16 minutes left in the game, he crouched down unchallenged, feeling his chest, and had to leave the field.

As cases spread across the country, fears will grow that the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus will infect sporting events.

The final two months of the 2019-20 season, as well as nearly the entire previous season, were played without any fans in the stands.

To be admitted to games with a capacity of more than 4,000 people, fans must show proof of having been double jabbed or a negative lateral flow test starting this week.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.