Man Utd take pole position as £70m defender delivers transfer boost

Manchester United have been given a double boost in their pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports in Italy.

Last week it was reported the Serie A giants have made the decision that there is no room for the likes of Koulibaly, Allan and Hirving Lozano to all leave when the transfer window re-opens.

The report, in Italian newspaper Tuttosport, claimed that Napoli are already formulating their plans for the summer transfer window, even though it remains unclear when the league season will actually end.

The Naples outfit are said to be looking to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti and Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, but to do that they will need to sell players first.

All in all there are four players who are expected to be moved, with left-back Faouzi Ghoulam also added to that list.

Now Tuttomercato have taken the story on another level by stating Koulibaly has confirmed to the club that he wants to move on and that Manchester United lead PSG in the race to sign the powerful defender.

They state that after six seasons in Italy, Koulibaly is keen to ‘try something new’ and is ready to test his abilities in another country.

Furthermore, it’s claimed that while Napoli previously wanted £86million for the defender, his value may have dipped somewhat after an injury-hit campaign and he may now be available for nearer the £70m mark.

In addition, it’s reported the asking price would not put the Red Devils off, with a deal ‘around the corner’.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be looking for a new defender when the window opens amid claims Phil Jones could move on this summer, with Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo also likely to be sold.

Reports recently have claimed United are destined for a huge summer of spending with a £240m quartet all linked with moves to the club with five stars due to depart.

And while Koulibaly is not said to be on the club’s immediate list of priorities, the chance to sign a long-term target for a tempting fee could bring about a change in priorities for Solskjaer and Co.