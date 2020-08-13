Man Utd target Jadon Sancho under pressure to publicly commit to Dortmund

JADON SANCHO is under increasing pressure from Borussia Dortmund to make a public statement devoting himself to the club.

While sporting director Michael Zorc and a number of players have publicly said he is staying, Sancho has remained silent.

That has left the situation up in the air with Manchester United still determined to sign the England winger for a British record £110million. Sancho, 20, had his heart set on the move, hence his silence over talks breaking down.

And he left more questions than answers after playing for a youthful Dortmund side in a 6-0 friendly win over SC Rheindorf Altach yesterday.

He said: “I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch.

“We’ve got some special young players coming up.

“I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them.”

As it stands he is refusing to say anything about a move as agents and intermediaries continue to wrangle over his future.

Team-mate Erling Haaland, who was also a United target until his move to Dortmund in January, joked while stood next to Sancho after the game, saying: “My boy showed great character, if you know what I mean. Sancho is still looking sharp.”

Dortmund have appointed an agent to speak with United and have rejected an offer of £70m rising to £110m based on achievements.

The player’s representatives have also demanded more out of United, who were offering £220,000-a-week — Sancho is thought to be looking for nearer £250,000-a-week. United are also uncomfortable with the representatives’ demands in terms of a cut from the deal.

The England winger believed this time last week that he would have been a United player by now.

But United will not give up on the deal and moves for any other players have been put on hold while they concentrate on landing their main target.

The Red Devils have missed out on Jude Bellingham this summer and the ex-Birmingham starlet, 17, played his first game for Dortmund yesterday.

He said: “It was great to finally have some competition in black and yellow. I’m buzzing.

“I’m confident in my ability but the boys made it so easy for me.

“They were outstanding at times and we played some really good stuff even though it’s our first game back.”

United are currently in Cologne preparing for Sunday’s Europa League semi-final against Sevilla.