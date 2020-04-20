Man Utd to ‘go all the way’ this time after failed £92m defender bid

Man Utd are set to revive their interest in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports in Italy.

The Senegal international has been consistently linked with a move to Manchester United with offers going in for the defender during Jose Mourinho’s time at the club.

Koulibaly has been a key part of Napoli’s defence since 2014 when he swapped Belgian outfit Genk for the Serie A club, where he has amassed 233 appearances in all competitions.

FEATURE: Ten stars running out of time to make their last big move

Napoli’s outspoken president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been on record to say that a club bid €105m (£92m) last summer with reports claiming that it came from Man Utd.

And now Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that Man Utd have ‘returned’ and the Premier League club ‘could go all the way’ this time.

Despite the Red Devils reportedly offering more last summer, the Naples-based side want a minimum of €100m for Koulibaly but Sport Witness doubt the Italian side could get that amount.

Man Utd spent a huge chunk of money on Harry Maguire last summer and there are doubts whether the position would be one of their biggest priorities in the next transfer window.

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.