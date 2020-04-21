Man Utd to name sporting director? ‘Usually right’ Atletico man tops list

Man Utd have identified Andrea Berta as the man they want as their sporting director, according to reports.

Manchester United were hoping to appoint their first-ever sporting director before the end of last season – although it is yet to be seen what they would want from the person in the role.

Names such as Paul Mitchell of RB Leipzig and Ajax’s Edwin van der Sar have been bandied about over the last year or so but Man Utd are still looking to fill the role.

Atletico Madrid sporting director Berta is also someone that has been previously mentioned with the Daily Mail saying back in Janury 2019 that he was ‘top of their list’.

And now Spanish publication AS (via Sport Witness) claims that Man Utd ‘want to sign him’ referring to Berta and that he is ‘usually right’ when it comes to making transfer decisions.

Speaking in April last year, Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on the possibility of a sporting director coming in: “Football has changed and the structure at football clubs have changed. That’s just the way football goes. A manager can’t do as much as he used to do when my gaffer started, for example.

“Me and Ed (Woodward, executive vice-chairman) and Joel (Glazer, co-chairman), we are looking at how can this club be ran as smoothly and as well as possible.

“We’ll see what the club will end up with and I’m happy talking and discussing football with knowledgeable people in the right positions.”

