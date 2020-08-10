Man Utd told to FORGET about Sancho transfer by Dortmund chief who says ‘he’ll play for us next season, that’s final’

MANCHESTER UNITED have been told to forget about signing Jadon Sancho by Borussia Dortmund, after Michael Zorc revealed: “He’ll play for us next season, that’s final.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperately chasing the England winger, 20, all season.

United were set a deadline of August 10 to complete the deal.

However, with the deadline now passed, Sancho has joined his Dortmund team-mates at a training camp in Switzerland.

And club chief Zorc has revealed the deal with United is OFF – and that he plans to keep Sancho until at least 2023.

Zorc revealed: “He’ll play for us next season.

“The decision is final.

“I think that answers all of the questions.

“Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon.

“In this context, we have extended the contract until 2023.”

The Bundesliga side previously told United they wanted an agreement in place by August 10.

But the Red Devils have refused to meet their £108million asking price.

Man Utd were hoping to secure a deal worth closer to £60m-£70m up front, with the remainder paid later via instalments and incentives.

And on Monday, Dortmund boss Lucien Favre put his players through their paces at a training camp in the Swiss town of Bad Ragaz.

Sancho was named in the squad, finally putting an end to the year-long transfer saga.

Dortmund were insistent they would not sell Sancho once pre-season training began.

Now it is underway, United WILL have to look elsewhere, with Kingsley Coman emerging as an option.

Sancho had sparked rumours a deal was imminent after he returned to the UK.

The England winger was spotted at a party hosted by rap stars Krept and Konan on Saturday.

Dortmund’s communications chief Sascha Fligge said there was no problem with Sancho returning to England.

Fligge said: “It’s common and fine for players to go home before a training camp if they’re not risky.

“The same goes for Jadon [Sancho].

“From our point of view, the pictures that have been shown to us so far do not violate.”