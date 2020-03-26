Man Utd urged to sign Grealish over Maddison because of Fernandes

Manchester United should sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish over James Maddison, according to former Red Devils midfielder Jonathan Greening.

Both English midfielder have been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford after impressing in the Premier League.

Maddison has driven Leicester towards Champions League qualification with six goals and three assists in the league, while Grealish has seven goals and six assists for relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

And Greening believes Grealish would be the better option for United, as he has that “bit of grit and determination”, and is a different kind of player to Bruno Fernandes, who United signed in January.

“Over the past few months there’s been talk of Grealish coming or Maddison coming,” Greening told Metro.

“I actually feel I would prefer Jack Grealish.

“Maddison is a very good player, super technical, he can create, great passing both short and long, and great on set plays.

“Jack Grealish, however, has that little bit of difference, he can take players on, he can drive forwards with the ball, and slide that pass through.

“He’s got that bit of grit and determination; and doesn’t like losing, you can see that in his game.

“Maddison is also maybe a bit too similar to Fernandes, whereas Jack Grealish will bring in something different, he can find pockets of space, he can drive at opponents and take on 2-3 players in one movement.

“He’d be a better player at United with the current squad than Maddison would be for me.”