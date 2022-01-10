Man Utd verdict: Despite losing his shirt and starting spot to Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani has shown he has a role to play.

Man United verdict: Despite losing his shirt and starting spot to Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani proved he has a role to play.

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in August, EDINSON CAVANI gave up more than just his number 7 shirt.

In his second and final season at Old Trafford, it turned out he also said goodbye to the chance to play regularly.

Due to Ronaldo’s absence due to a hip muscle problem, Uruguay’s veteran striker, 34, was given his fifth start of the season.

When Cavani told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to finish the season at United rather than look for a new club this month, he was overjoyed.

And there was enough evidence to suggest that he can still play a significant role in the next four months if given the chance.

This was more in line with the former Napoli forward’s intentions when he signed with the club last summer.

He was leading the line while also providing experience to a couple of younger players like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Nobody can argue that bringing Ronaldo back was a bad decision – 14 goals in 21 appearances speaks for itself.

What would United be like if they weren’t there?

But, as he approaches his 37th birthday early next month, does he really need to play in every game, especially when United has quality options like Cavani in reserve?

The Stretford End unfurled a banner with the faces of club legends Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, and Bryan Robson – with the word ‘Standards’ written across it.

They have dipped at this club since those days, but Cavani’s have always been high, as they have been at Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain.

And that was evident in his first season at United, when he defied the doubters by scoring 17 goals.

Former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised him for his professionalism off the field and for being a great role model for the young players.

That was one of the reasons he persuaded him to extend his stay at Old Trafford for another year.

However, due to injuries and Ronaldo’s poor form, the team’s chances have been severely limited.

However, after Christmas, he and the Portuguese both started against Burnley and the team scored three goals.

He was given a chance down the middle in the absence of Ronaldo, and he saw a header go just too high after Marcus Rashford picked him out with a cross.

The skipper, Bruno Fernandes, then played him in, but the angle was tight and Tyrone…

