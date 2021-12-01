Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream, kick-off time, and commentators

Amazon Prime live stream, kick-off time, and commentators for Man Utd vs Arsenal

To close the gap on Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City, both clubs are attempting to enter new eras.

Depending on your assessment of where Manchester United and Arsenal are at, there are a variety of analogies available: a battle between two wise grandmasters who recognize that their senses have dulled but still find great honor in meeting their old adversary; two bald men fighting over a comb; two ageing adults squabbling over the television remote while the kids stream whatever they want on demand around the house.

Probably too generous; too harsh and strained.

Between 1996 and 2013, the biggest non-local derby match in the country was Manchester United vs Arsenal.

It was easily divided into two eras.

Every season between 1996 and 2004, one of those two clubs won the Premier League title.

Then came the new money – first Chelsea, then Manchester City – but their historical advantages remained.

Arsenal and United finished in the top four every year between 2005 and 2013.

They’ve only both finished in the top four once since then.

They were still in third and fourth place, respectively, behind Chelsea and City, at the time.

It’s tempting to blame these two clubs’ decline on the emotional fallout of losing dynasty managers.

Arsene Wenger stayed long enough to see his own throne crumble as the financial constraints of the move to the Emirates took their toll.

The thickest paper in English football was removed from the walls at Old Trafford after Alex Ferguson’s departure.

When an overlord dies, they leave behind more than just their body; everything they touched, everyone they influenced, and everyone they influenced lost a small piece of themselves as well.

At their best, Ferguson and Wenger were not only great managers but also great people connectors.

Every player felt a little less confident in what they were doing and who was telling them to do it without them.

Or maybe the truth isn’t so poetic.

Did the rest of the league improve because they were at least twice as rich and twice as smart as Manchester United and Arsenal? Chelsea spent £310 million on three seasons from 2004 to 2010, and then spent an average of £100 million per year on transfer fees from 2010 to now.

Manchester City is one of them.

