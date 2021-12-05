Man Utd vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Stream, Score, and TV Channel as Ronaldo gets closer to making his Premier League debut – Premier League news and updates

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Stream, Score, and TV Channel as Ronaldo gets closer to making his Premier League debut – Premier League latest news

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the team following an injury and has come close to putting the hosts ahead.

Our live blog below will keep you up to date on everything…

CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1 MAN UTD

60 United’s midfield is flourishing, with McTominay and Fred forming strong links with Rashford and Sancho.

The hosts, on the other hand, are still missing the winning goal.

CRYSTAL PALACE 0-0 MAN UTD

Fletcher, who is 58 years old, is in the stands with Rangnick, giving instructions to United’s stars.

I’d like to remind everyone that the German head coach has yet to assemble his coaching staff.

MAN UTD drew 0-0 with CRYSTAL PALACE.

56 OPPORTUNITIES!

Gallagher delivers a free kick from the right flank, which finds Kouyate at the far post.

However, De Gea’s crossbar is just cleared by the midfielder’s header.

MAN UTD drew 0-0 with CRYSTAL PALACE.

Following a challenge at the edge of United’s box, Fred and Ayew are down on the ground.

As both players get back up, Palace receive a free-kick from a promising position.

MAN UTD drew 0-0 with CRYSTAL PALACE.

53 So far, the second half looks a lot like the first 45 minutes.

United is controlling the tempo and pressing high up the field, while Palace is defending.

MAN UTD drew 0-0 with CRYSTAL PALACE.

50 PERCENT CHANCE

Ronaldo is inches away from a header after Fernandes delivers a fantastic cross.

Guaita, on the other hand, comes out of his stance and punches the ball away.

So far in the game, Ronaldo appears to be uninjured!

CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1 MAN UTD

49 OPPORTUNITIES

Fernandes, a United star, attempts a long-range effort that flies wide of the goal.

That was a desperate shot…

CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1 MAN UTD

In the first half, 48 United put in a strong showing.

Shaw, Pogba, Cavani, Varane, and others have all been sidelined, despite their numerous absences.

CRYSTAL PALACE 0-1 MAN UTD

46 As the second half begins, neither team has made any changes.

What will we see in the next 45 minutes now that United interim manager Rangnick has finished his first half-time speech?

OFF TO MANCHESTER WE GO AGAIN!!!!!!!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

During the first half, Manchester United had 66.4 percent of the ball.

Only two of United’s 12 shots were on target.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, managed to get five shots on target, two of which were on target.

The first half was lively, but neither side created any clear-cut chances…

