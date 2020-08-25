Man Utd ‘willing to pay’ huge fee as they ‘stalk’ Barcelona winger

Premier League side Man Utd are ready to pay a huge fee to land Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, according to reports in Spain.

The 17-year-old has had an impressive breakthrough season at the Nou Camp, scoring seven goals in 24 league appearances. He’s also broken numerous records in the process.

His contract will expire in 2022, which could entice Man Utd into a big-money move as they’ve been linked with his signature.

However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu named Fati as one of eight “untouchable” players at the club with reports claiming he is set to sign a new deal that would increase his buyout clause to €400m.

Bartomeu said: “We have had (offers) for Ansu Fati, for example.

“But Barca does not want to sell players, although we receive several offers for players.

“We don’t want to sell him. He has a great future. I’m telling you from here, he’s non-transferable.”

Despite that, Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claims that Man Utd are ‘stalking’ the Barcelona youngster ‘more than anyone’.

The Catalan giants are confident that Fati will sign a new deal to increase his release clause, while Barca not interested in ‘mega offers’ from the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho currently looks unlikely to sign for United this summer after Borussia Dortmund ruled out a deal and Fati is seen as a player with the right ‘projection’.

Mundo Deportivo add that Man Utd are ‘willing to pay’ his €170m release clause to bring Fati to Old Trafford.