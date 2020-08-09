Man Utd wonderkid Aliou Traore – dubbed ‘next Paul Pogba’ – could seek transfer as he wants to play ‘at higher level’

MANCHESTER UNITED wonderkid Aliou Traore was dubbed the next Paul Pogba – but could sensationally quit Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old midfielder has put in some outstanding performances at youth level for the Red Devils, but could be set to move on.

Traore bagged four goals in 14 appearances for the Under-23s to help them to promotion from Premier League 2 Division Two but fancies a shot at senior football.

The French starlet told RMC Sport: “I would like to start a professional career.

“As I have said, I think I have the background to do so. I hope that happens in Manchester, if not then why not go and get playing time elsewhere.

“I have one year left on my contract so yes, I am not closing the door.

“But if I leave, it is for a first team. I do not want to leave Manchester to be in the same situation elsewhere.

“I need a change in my development and that is going to happen in a first team.”

When pressed on the comparisons with French World Cup winner Pogba, Traore noted how the star looks after him.

He added: “I speak a bit with him [Pogba], notably when I go and train with the first team.

“He is a bit like how he is on social media, a bit crazy. He does look after us French.”

Traore has spent three years in Manchester since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain and believes he is both physically and tactically ready for a step up.

He said: “I have become a more complete player in three years.

“I have put on a fair amount of muscle and I am stronger physically, I have become better tactically… I think that I am a player who is ready for professional football.

“But at the same time I imagined that I would already be a bit further ahead.

“I’ve acquired a background at the youth academy in Manchester that I want to use at a higher level now.”

Talk of a move to SM Caen is being reported in France and the talented teenager admits he will consider his options.

Traore explained: “I will be listening for opportunities.

“I want to above all be part of a project that makes sense for me, a coherent project for what comes for my career.”