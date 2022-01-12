Man Utd’s Phil Jones and Chelsea’s Lewis Baker are among the players with the longest gaps between first-team appearances for one club.

Phil Jones of Manchester United and Lewis Baker of Chelsea are among the players with the longest gaps between first-team appearances for one club.

After EIGHT YEARS away, LEWIS BAKER returned to the Chelsea first team for their FA Cup win over Chesterfield at the weekend.

In light of that startling statistic, we examine the seven longest periods of time between appearances for a single club in history.

Baker’s ranking at the top is unsurprising.

The 26-year-old Chelsea midfielder made his senior debut against Derby in the FA Cup third-round in January 2014.

For the last three minutes of the game, Baker took over for Oscar.

However, the 17-cap England Under-21 international has been loaned out EIGHT times, most recently to Trabzonspor of Turkey.

Baker was given another chance in the FA Cup third round against Chesterfield at the weekend, this time coming off the bench in a 5-1 win.

He came on for the final half-hour of Chelsea’s thumping victory at Stamford Bridge, replacing Andreas Christensen.

Despite playing his first senior game in over eight years – a total of 2,925 days – Baker is set to leave the club after 16 years, with a permanent transfer to Stoke City in the offing.

Spanish top-flight stars went on strike during the 1984-85 season, forcing the second match of the season to be played with reserve and youth players.

Milla, an 18-year-old forward, scored the game’s first goal in a 4-0 victory for Barcelona.

Milla was sent back to the youth team after the strike ended, and he would have to wait four years – almost to the day – to play again.

In 1988, the three-cap former Spain international broke into the Barca first team, but he would leave just two years later due to a bitter contract dispute.

Milla not only left the Nou Camp, but also joined Real Madrid, where he spent seven years and 165 LaLiga appearances.

Since 2012, when AINSWORTH took over from Gary Waddock, AINSWORTH has been in charge of Wycombe Wanderers.

He took over as player-caretaker-manager at first and did such a good job that he was promoted to the top position permanently.

Seven months later, in April 2013, Ainsworth hung up his cleats.

However, in August 2016, the manager came out of retirement to play in the 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy victory over Northampton in the midst of a horrific injury crisis.

It had been over three years since he had played.

KENNEDY was sidelined for over three years due to a horrific injury that ended his career.

Kennedy made his Scotland debut in March 2004 after impressing for the Hoops.

Unfortunately, just 14 minutes later, Kennedy was the target of a sickening lunge from Romania’s Ionel Ganea…

