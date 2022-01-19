Man Utd’s Twitter account and the struggle clubs have to strike a balance between ‘funny’ engagement and brand image

The Twitter account of Manchester United and the struggle that clubs face in balancing ‘funny’ engagement with brand image

For some, the club account has become a source of amusement, while for others it has become a source of embarrassment, which begs the question, who is it even for?

A football club’s first tweet can reveal a lot about them.

Chelsea uses it to announce the account’s creation, which is punishingly efficient.

“Leicester City have now entered the world of Twitter!” proclaims Leicester City, upbeat and forward-thinking.

Watford’s first tweet introduced Badge Moose as the club’s administrator and promised a free half-season ticket to the first 300 followers – gloriously 2010.

Then there’s Manchester United, which started tweeting in 2013, four years later than some other clubs, shortly after David Moyes was named manager.

“Same spirit, new era.”

Here’s where the season begins.

Let’s get this party started, shall we?

It was titled “(hashtag)mufc.”

It’s crucial to get three corporate slogans in early, like a defender crunching into the back of a centre forward.

United’s Twitter account has become a source of amusement for a wider audience, as well as embarrassment for match-goers, over the last few months.

After it “pissed me off too much,” one fan said they had unfollowed it this week.

Friends send him the best bits anyway.

United recently tweeted, “Anyone else go about their day saying Siuuuuu 100(plus) times?” with the obligatory cry-laughing emoji because this is all fantastic banter.

They congratulated Donny van de Beek on reaching 50 appearances for the club after the draw with Aston Villa, during which he played one minute.

That wasn’t so much a failure to read the room as it was a bag of cans and three fireworks crashing into a moment of mournful reflection.

“It always comes down to objectives,” says a social media strategist who has worked with major brands and football clubs.

“Manchester United’s social media team is savvy.

We can’t dissect their strategy without knowing what their goals are, but they clearly know what they’re doing.

(hashtag)AVLMUNpic.twitter.comPg8rTq1WJS a half-century of United appearances for @Donny_Beek6 on Saturday???? (hashtag)MUFC

“‘Football banter’ has emerged as a result of football’s popularity, excitement, and partisanship.

Manchester United is a behemoth of a brand that, at a time when the.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Man Utd’s Twitter account and the battle clubs face to balance ‘funny’ engagement with brand image