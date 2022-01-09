Manchester City 6 Brighton 0: Taylor maintains his humble demeanor as the Citizens inch closer to a Champions League place.

The Seagulls were thrashed with three goals in three minutes, including a Lauren Hemp chip and a Victoria Williams own-goal.

With the win, the Citizens moved up to fifth place, four points behind Tottenham, in a tight race for a Champions League spot.

“We’re trying to stay as humble as we can because we’ve had difficult moments this season where we’ve been really tested,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

“This (result) was a good start to the New Year for us because Brighton never give up and Hope Powell always pushes her team to the finish line.”

“As much as we’ve done previously, we want to challenge at the top end of the table.”

“With the situations we’ve had earlier in the season, we know that’s been difficult.

“However, things are beginning to look up for us.”

City, who welcomed back Lucy Bronze and Steph Houghton, had the majority of possession and the best scoring chances early on.

However, they squandered several chances to go ahead in the first half.

Megan Walsh made a fine diving save in the third minute after a strong Hemp header from a corner.

Maya Le Tissier steered a dangerous whipped in cross from Georgia Stanway out of danger, despite the defender coming dangerously close to scoring an own goal.

In the first half, Hope Powell’s team improved and had a penalty shout around the 14th minute.

The referee, however, turned down their appeal and raised the flag for a player offside.

Danielle Carter latched onto a volleyed pass from Le Tissier and sent a thunderous shot over the crossbar moments later.

After the hour mark, Inessa Kaagman’s volley had Taieb scrambling before the ball bounced out of play, giving Brighton their best chance to score.

City broke Brighton’s resistance in the second half, with Hemp causing havoc down the left flank.

And they got off to a good start in the 47th minute, when Williams turned the ball into her own net after a low cross into the box from the winger.

Two minutes later, Hemp put her name on the scoresheet with a deft chip over Walsh.

Georgia Stanway buried City’s third in the 50th minute before Laura Coombs smashed in a fourth from the edge of the box.

Houghton made her first appearance in the final stages…

