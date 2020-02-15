Manchester City and West Ham ‘could be forced to end winter break early and face off NEXT WEEK

Manchester City and West Ham face having to interrupt the winter break to play their rearranged Premier League fixture next week.

Sunday’s game at the Etihad was postponed due to concerns over supporter safety caused by Storm Ciara. The two clubs held talks with the Premier League on Monday and it is likely that the game will be rescheduled for next Tuesday or Wednesday.

The main problem is City’s busy fixture list with Pep Guardiola’s side having two league games to reschedule as they compete for the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

That will increase if they beat Sheffield Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The possibility of City playing West Ham this weekend was quickly ruled out because Guardiola and Hammers boss David Moyes had already given their players the week off as they make the most of English football’s first ever winter break.

It now looks like being cut short as the fixture list takes its toll. That would be embarrassing for the Premier League who have gone to great lengths to tell clubs to adhere to the new two-week interlude.

Liverpool have already been forced to make a stand and put out a shadow team for their FA Cup fourth round replay victory over Shrewsbury last week, with manager Jurgen Klopp adamant that neither he nor his players would compromise by interrupting their break.