Manchester City braced to find out FFP probe verdict from UEFA in middle of February

Manchester City should learn the result of UEFA’s investigation into claims they breached Financial Fair Play rules by the middle of this month.

European football’s governing body launched a probe after hacked emails were published in German newspaper Der Spiegel, with allegations City had falsely inflated the value of a sponsorship deal to mislead UEFA.

City, whose officials went to a meeting in Switzerland late last month for an update, strongly deny the claims.

Should UEFA find the club guilty. City could be thrown out of the Champions League. In that case, the club would almost certainly appeal.

The investigation has been delayed, with City previously failing in a bid to have the Court of Arbitration for Sport throw it out.

The BBC have cut podcast The Cut — another nail in the coffin of golf on the public service broadcaster. Presumably of a mind that the excellent programme does not fit with their obsession of targeting an under 35s audience (who are apparently only interested in dumbed-down twaddle), bosses have made their latest questionable move.

It should come as no surprise, given the Beeb’s wanton neglect of a sport that remains popular with huge numbers of licence-payers.

Indeed, 2020 is the first year since 1955 when there is no live golf on BBC TV. The Cut, hosted by the brilliant pairing of Iain Carter and Andrew Cotter, will be missed.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said the move had been made following a ‘regular review of podcast performance’.

They claimed the Beeb ‘provide extensive golf coverage throughout the year on 5 Live’, including live commentary from the Open and the Ryder Cup.

David Beckham may have been better off naming his new franchise Outta Miami rather than Inter Miami. The former Manchester United man’s MLS franchise play their first home game of the season in March in Fort Lauderdale — about 30 miles to the north — because of an ongoing legal battle over plans to build a stadium in the city.

To be fair to Beckham and co-owner Jorge Mas, the pair have shelled out to knock down the old Lockhart Stadium and build a 19,000-capacity home and training base from scratch.

Work only started in July and, with the majority of seats now in, the site — formerly home to the now-defunct Miami Fusion — is ready for the visit of Beckham’s old side, LA Galaxy, for the March 14 clash. The club hope to build a £730million, 26,000-capacity home on a site next to Miami airport, with Lockhart continuing to be used as a training base and the stadium used to host internationals and potentially a women’s team.

Boris Johnson’s special adviser Dominic Cummings is rumoured in Westminster to have been behind last week’s surprise defeat for MP Damian Collins. Mr Collins was expected to retain his role as chair of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, but Julian Knight was elected instead.

Collins had taken a close interest in sports governance in his four years as chair and had been effective in calling the FA, the ECB and British Cycling to account, but is understood to have angered Cummings by calling him to give evidence in an inquiry into so-called fake news during the 2016 EU referendum.

The mastermind of the Vote Leave campaign refused to attend and was found to be in contempt of Parliament, with Collins accusing him of showing ‘total disregard’ for parliamentary authority.

But has Cummings had the last laugh by encouraging Knight to stand against Collins and urging Conservative MPs to vote for him?

West Ham are targeting individual journalists after threatening Sky Sports with legal action over criticisms about the running of the club made by guests on Sunday Supplement.

The club, who received a 90-second apology on the show on Sunday, have banned a senior national newspaper football correspondent from covering matches at the London Stadium over his coverage of their struggles.

A bizarre aspect of the dispute is an ongoing debate over what constitutes a relegation fight, with West Ham and their lawyers disputing that they have been battling the drop for the last three seasons.

West Ham concede that two of the last three seasons have featured relegation fights, but even in the other one they were not safe until the last two matches. It is unclear whether the club’s hierarchy would classify dropping into the bottom three on Saturday as a campaign that featured a relegation battle.

Far be it from Sports Agenda to suggest it is with some difficulty that one parts a Scot from their money, but World Rugby may have a different view. They ordered the Scottish Rugby Union to pay £70,000 to charity after comments made by chief executive Mark Dodson during the World Cup.

Dodson hit out when Scotland’s game against Japan was under threat from Typhoon Hagibis. Sources have disclosed the money, which has now been paid, took some chasing, despite the sum being a drop in the ocean compared with the £933,000 Dodson was paid last year.

SRU sources claim the correspondence was to ‘seek clarification’ on when they would pay, rather than a demand.

While Liverpool’s march to the Premier League is proving lucrative for the club, it is also having a knock-on effect for local charities.

On Saturday night, the Marina Dalglish Ball was held at Knowsley Hall, on Lord Derby’s estate. It raised more than £450,000 for cancer care thanks to some staggering bids on Kop-related prizes.

Two tickets to sit with Kenny Dalglish at the last game of the season fetched an incredible £60,000, while a portrait of Jurgen Klopp by ‘speed artist’ Dave Sharp went for £20,000.