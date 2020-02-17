Manchester City ‘disappointed but not surprised’ by two-season Champions League ban

Manchester City say they’re ‘disappointed but not surprised’ by UEFA’s decision to ban the club from the Champions League for the next two seasons.

UEFA announced the punishment for what they’ve described as a ‘serious breach of Financial Fair Play rules’ on Friday and also issued the club with a £25million fine.

However, City are determined to fight the punishment, which they claim was expected as a result of UEFA’s biased and flawed investigation.

A statement issued on the club’s website read: ‘Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber.

‘The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.

‘In December 2018, the UEFA Chief investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun.

‘The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling.

‘Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.’

UEFA have found City guilty of ‘overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016’.

European football’s governing body also said City failed to co-operate with an investigation into the matter launched by its Club Financial Control Body.

UEFA launched a probe after documents obtained by a hacker and published in German media suggested the club had falsely inflated sponsorship deals with firms linked to their Abu Dhabi ownership in an alleged attempt to circumvent UEFA’s FFP rules.

If the ruling is upheld it could have serious consequences for City’s immediate future at the top of English football.

The future of manager Pep Guardiola is likely to come under scrutiny, with the former Barcelona boss having just 18 months remaining on his deal at the Etihad Stadium.

City could also face a mass exodus of star players seeking to play in the Champions League during the peak years of their career.