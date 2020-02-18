MANCHESTER CITY FAN VIEW: UEFA are a cartel run to protect their own interests

Mike Young is a member of Manchester City’s Official Supporters Club Committee and has been a fan of the club since 1981.

As a football fan, I believe Manchester City is the best run football club in the country both on and off the field.

‘City in the Community’ donates hundreds of thousands to charities worldwide – just take a look on the website. Their involvement and what the club does with the fans is better than all others in world football.

The club engages with the fans at every level, and most importantly, they listen. Some people in football don’t like how well City operates as a club. Football fans around the world know that UEFA is a cartel run to protect their own interests.

The Financial Fair Play regulations were reconfigured by UEFA to stop owners investing in their own business – fans know it wasn’t put in place to curb debt in football.

A certain team not far from the Etihad is allowed to function with huge debt, where the owners allegedly take money out out of the club, much to the disgust of the local fanbase.

This seems to be OK with UEFA. Why is it OK?

Because members and former members of the club’s board are making decisions at highest level within UEFA.

My opinion is that UEFA should operate as an independent organisation without its committee members having conflicts of interests in clubs in direct competition with each other, where there are many.

Members serving on these committees represent the old guard, the G14, in the revised ECA.

And the agenda is crystal clear – they don’t want any club that wasn’t originally part of their private members’ club.

When it comes to Manchester City, us fans will continue to provide our undivided support to the club. We thank Sheikh Mansour, Khaldoon Al Mubarak and the Abu Dhabi United Group for what they have done for Manchester City and will fully support them in the months ahead whatever the outcome.

We won’t be divided and together we will win the war, no matter how many battles we need to fight.

The loyal supporters will stay with the club whatever the outcome. We were there against Gillingham in the 1999 Football League Second Division play-off final and we will be there in Istanbul.

The team of today shouldn’t be punished or prevented from playing because of alleged irregularities going back over eight years.

Don’t forget UEFA have already investigated City and punished them accordingly.

This scenario is now based on apparent stolen emails which wouldn’t be admissible as evidence in any other court case.

Why didn’t UEFA pick up on any of these allegations in the original investigation?

What else have they missed when looking at other clubs?

As I’ve said, a monetary fine punishes the club but this punishes the fans and players.

Maybe Mr Dupont will be sharpening his pencil ready for another Bosman-type ruling.

Especially if it affects the players’ rights to play in European competitions and the potential limit on player earnings.

Has UEFA just shot itself in the foot? Only time will tell, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport investigation and possible future court cases.

When conjuring up City’s latest punishment, UEFA haven’t taken into consideration the heart and soul of football – the supporters.

A fine punishes the club and owners. A suspension from any competition punishes the players and fans.

Well done UEFA for having no RESPECT for the fans or players.

Who said being a City fan was boring?