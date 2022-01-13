Manchester City is considering a metaverse move, while Newcastle is hoping for defender progress and Liverpool’s Covid is perplexed.

Newcastle United’s targets have been revealed, as well as Manchester City’s move into a new sphere, according to the Northern Notebook.

Manchester City, the Premier League champions, are leading a new rush by English clubs to cash in on the billion-dollar virtual reality market and the burgeoning “metaverse.”

The metaverse, which incorporates virtual and augmented reality, is seen as the next step for social networks.

With TV revenue unlikely to rise much higher than the massive deals struck in the previous round of talks, Premier League boardrooms see it as the next untapped market they’re eager to tap.

City, through their City Football Group umbrella company, are attempting to beat their rivals to the punch.

It has been revealed that the club is actively pursuing opportunities in what they believe is the next frontier of “fan experiences.”

According to a source in the industry, the metaverse market, which is still in its early stages, could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the future, thanks to innovations like virtual reality recreations of matches for fans from other countries.

The club’s City Football Group umbrella company is advertising for positions in their Strategy and Ventures Team to “identify growth opportunities within the Metaverse,” which is a first for Premier League clubs.

Candidates must also “explore new and progressive areas of business development, such as NFTs,” according to the job description.

The Citizens signed a deal with Sony last year to develop digital fan experiences, claiming to be at the forefront of the industry.

Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore recently joined software firm Unity to work on similar projects, indicating that sport is looking to expand in this area.

Manchester City certainly has the financial means to invest in new projects.

Their operating revenues are set to surpass City rivals Manchester United for the first time this season, rising to £537 million in a season in which they reached the Champions League final and won the Premier League.

According to the KPMG Benchmark Study, Manchester United earned £465 million.

The availability of Newcastle United’s top targets dictates their January transfer window moves.

The club is making “good progress” as they look to, as I reported on Tuesday.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Man City eyeing metaverse move, Newcastle hope for defender progress and Liverpool’s Covid confusion