Manchester City ‘make bigger offer than Barcelona and Arsenal for Yan Couto’

Manchester City have entered the race to sign highly-rated young Brazil defender Yan Couto.

According to Brazilian publication Globoesporte, City have eclipsed the offers from Barcelona and Arsenal for the 17-year-old defender.

A deal was initially believed to be in the making for either side for around £4-5m but the reports in Brazil say City have taken pole position with a much bigger offer of £7.5m, that could rise to £12.5m.

Couto plays for Brazilian side Cortiba and is not expected to depart for any side in Europe until the summer, when he turns 18 in June.

But he fuelled speculation further on Thursday by tweeting an emoji of an plane followed by a pair of eyes.

But he is one the most highly-regarded talents in Brazil’s youth setup and reports earlier this month stated that Arsenal had identified him as a long-term replacement for Hector Bellerin.

Couto starred for his country in the Under-17 World Cup last year, a tournament which Brazil won on home soil.

When news emerged of Barcelona’s interest in Couto earlier in January, Sport said the 17-year-old has been labelled the ‘new Dani Alves’ and has been compared to the legendary right back.

Alves, of course, had a major role in the all-conquering Barcelona side that was managed by the now-City boss Pep Guardiola.

German side Bayer Leverkusen also hold an interest in the teenager Couto.