Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne wants trophies, not individual records

Kevin De Bruyne says lifting a trophy for Manchester City on Sunday will mean more to him than posting great individual statistics.

De Bruyne has arguably been the Premier League’s best player this season and nobody has bettered his record of nine goals and 16 assists.

Yet having started May’s FA Cup Final against Watford on the bench, he’s eager to play a leading part in yet more silverware for his club.

‘Last season was a mix because I spent so long injured but more importantly the team did something incredible (winning the domestic Treble).

‘I worked hard to be back as quickly as possible and be in a position to help the team this season. I feel like I’ve got back to a good level, but again the focus is on the team.

‘My numbers are good but I won’t remember the season for the number of goals I scored or chances I made. You remember a season for the games and trophies that you won and that’s what we’re hoping to do.’

De Bruyne was the stand-out player at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, setting up Gabriel Jesus for City’s equaliser and then scoring the winner against Real Madrid from the penalty spot.

Now he’s heading to another world-famous stadium, Wembley. ‘Our experience of coming to the ground before, playing on the pitch and walking up the steps to lift the trophy, that is all valuable to us.

‘Going there for a final means that you are doing things right and now we have to finish the job. We’re excited about playing at Wembley and hopefully winning the trophy again.’