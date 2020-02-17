Manchester City players ‘called in for urgent talks’ after news broke of European ban

Manchester City players were ordered to attend a meeting on Saturday with the club’s chief executive for crisis talks following the news of their Champions League ban.

It was announced on Friday that the club would be barred from participating in European competitions for the next two seasons due to ‘serious breaches’ of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Now the Telegraph have reported that within an hour of the news, City officials got in touch with the players to call them in for an urgent meeting with chief executive Ferran Soriano.

Text and WhatsApp messages were sent out within an hour after the news was announced, requesting the squad to attend a meeting to be held on Saturday lunchtime.

It is believed that City wanted to gather the players so that Soriano could brief them on the club’s plans going forward after the news sent shockwaves through football and raised questions over the future of their stars and manager.

The reigning Premier League champions were deemed by UEFA to have broken FFP rules after being found guilty of falsely inflating their sponsorship revenues.

UEFA also said that City failed to co-operate with the investigation into the matter and fined the club £25million.

Manchester City released a statement after the bombshell saying they were ‘disappointed but not surprised by the decision from UEFA’.

The club say they will appeal against the decision at the earliest opportunity via the Court of Arbitration for Sport. They accused UEFA of ‘initiating, prosecuting and judging’ the case and say they are not surprised at the outcome.

City could also face sanctions domestically from the Premier League with sources suggesting they may impose a points deduction.

However, the Premier League may well decide to wait for the outcome of an appeal City have vowed to launch before deciding whether to take action of their own.

UEFA launched a probe after documents published in German media suggested the club had falsely inflated sponsorship deals with firms linked to their Abu Dhabi ownership.

A UEFA statement said: ‘The Adjudicatory Chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016.’

It has been reported that Pep Guardiola will reportedly consider his future at the club if the ban is not overturned.

Guardiola is now odds on to leave City before the start of next season, with Ladbrokes pricing such a scenario up at 1/2.

Meanwhile, it is 33/1 that Guardiola will be the next Premier League manager to leave.

There is also concern over some of the club’s top players leaving the club due to the lack of European football.

BT Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas said: ‘I don’t see how the fans could blame them personally for walking away.

‘If it’s a year, I can see somebody like Raheem Sterling saying, ‘I’ll be fine, I’ll stick it out, I’m 26-years-old’.

‘But if it’s De Bruyne, who is 29-years-old, as I have said before and the few others, I think a few are going to really, you know, I think City will have to accept they are going to lose a few of their stars.’