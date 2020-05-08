Manchester City prepared to let Leroy Sane leave for FREE next year

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Manchester City will allow Leroy Sane to run down his contract if Bayern Munich fail to match the club’s valuation when the transfer window reopens.

Sane has one year remaining on his deal with the Premier League champions, who grew increasingly exasperated with what they deemed unscrupulous tactics by Bayern last summer.

City maintain they will not be bullied into selling the 24-year-old after reports emanating from Germany claimed the Bundesliga leaders were ready to launch a £35million bid.

That particular evaluation has been laughed off by club sources, who insist Pep Guardiola is happy to include Sane in his squad for next season despite unease over the player’s future. A contract extension remains on the table.

City believed Sane, who will be fit for first-team action when football returns, to be worth in the region of £140m last year when Bayern made their interest public.

The winger would not fetch those sort of figures now, given he is entering the final 12 months of his contract and the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on transfer fees moving forward. Sane has also not featured since August’s Community Shield after suffering anterior knee ligament damage.

The Germany international’s new agent recently detailed that Bayern are the only German club he would consider joining yet claimed others around Europe are tracking his situation.

There is a suggestion that his camp has agreed terms on a five-year contract with Bayern, but City would rather he leave for nothing next year than sell on the cheap.