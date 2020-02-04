Infosurhoy

Manchester City ‘ready to let £60m Cancelo leave in the summer’ amid Inter and Bayern interest

Manchester City are ready to offload flop Joao Cancelo this summer, according to The Sun.

Tottenham were linked with a move in the January transfer window for the 25-year-old full back.

Cancelo, who joined from Juventus for £27million plus Danilo as a £34m makeweight, has been second choice for Pep Guardiola behind Kyle Walker. 

His former club Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are among a number of top European clubs ready to make a move for his signature. 

An Etihad source told The Sun: ‘There has already been a lot of murmuring he can leave if he wants. It hasn’t quite worked out so far.

‘He has a young family and the interest from clubs on the continent already has him considering his long-term future.

‘He was initially playing catch up on his fitness but his scratchy performances have left the jury out and it’s not looking good.’

 

