Manchester City ‘ready to rival Manchester United’ in battle for Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have been joined in the race for Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham’s signature by rivals Manchester City.

United have been following the precocious 16-year-old’s progress throughout the season as he continues to excel in his first campaign as a professional.

And according to the Sun, Bellingham’s displays have caught the eye of City too.

They report that manager Pep Guardiola sent a scout to watch the teenager during their FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Bellingham is enjoying a breathtaking season with Birmingham having made 28 appearances so far – scoring four times too.

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are two of the other clubs also interested in the teenager.

The central midfielder oozes composure that bellies his age, while his spatial awareness in and out of possession is a joy to behold. Bellingham also has an eye for goal as his tally of four this season shows.

He broke Trevor Francis record as Birmingham’s youngest debutant broken when he made his bow at 16 years and 38 days.