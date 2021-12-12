Manchester City regains bronze as Darren Carter faces his first major test as manager of Birmingham City in the WSL.

Manchester City’s bronze medal hopes are revived as Darren Carter faces his first major test as manager of Birmingham City in the WSL.

With her return to action for Manchester City against Birmingham later today, LUCY BRONZE has given Gareth a huge fitness boost.

Following a knee operation following Team GB’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics, the England full-back is expected to make her first appearance this season.

“Lucy is available for a portion of the game,” Taylor said.

Having her on the team is a fantastic option.

We’ve been without her for quite some time.

“She has demonstrated what a good player she is and what she brings to a team year after year.”

“Not having her and many of the others this season has been extremely difficult for the squad.

“I don’t think any of us expected the injury crisis to be as severe as it was, and we were the ones who had to deal with it.”

It was a struggle.”

The Citizens are likely to be without the defensive services of Jill Scott and Demi Stokes, so Bronze’s appearance is expected.

Taylor, on the other hand, revealed that influential skipper Steph Houghton may return to training after the holidays.

“Demi’s struggling with an illness – just a normal illness; not COVID-19 – and appears to be struggling, she’s a doubt, and Jill had an ankle injury when she returned from England,” the Academy Stadium general manager added.

“We expect Steph to be back out on the pitch training with the group after the (Christmas) break,” says the coach.

Following the sacking of Scott Booth, Birmingham will play their first league game under new manager Darren Carter at St Andrew’s.

From 2001 to this year, the 37-year-old former West Bromwich Albion Women’s coach played for nine clubs, including Blues, West Bromwich Albion, Northampton Town, and Forest Green Rovers.

Carter’s first game in charge of Brum is against a team that is currently in last place in the table and has yet to win this season.

In the WSL, the St Andrew’s side has lost six times to City, which is their worst ever record against a rival team.

Carter, on the other hand, believes the team has enough quality to avoid relegation despite only picking up one point in eight games.

“We’re not naive enough to think we’re going to shoot up the division,” Birmingham manager Gary Rowett said.

“The goal is to stay up; that is the mandate.”

If we can finish second to last, we’ll have accomplished what I set out to do when I arrived.

“I’d like to see us gain some confidence and momentum.”

“We have a talented group, so what is the ceiling? I believe it is quite high.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS