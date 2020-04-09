Manchester City star Kyle Walker ‘hosted sex party with two escorts while on coronavirus lockdown’

England and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker hosted a sex party with two escorts while the country remains in a coronavirus lockdown.

The footballer, 29, and a friend, paid £2,200 for Louise McNamara, 21, and a 24-year-old Brazilian call girl to visit his Cheshire home on Tuesday.

The escorts left on Wednesday, the same day Sheffield-born Walker told fans to stay indoors.

The footballer has taken to Instagram to tell his 1.7million followers: ‘Don’t forget to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.’

Criminology student Louise told The Sun: ‘He’s a hypocrite and putting people at risk.’

The single mother-of-one told the paper she did not recognise the footballer at first and was sent a message from her boss saying they had a ‘high profile client’.

She says she left the flat with the other woman at around 2am on Wednesday.

‘Kyle really should know better,’ Louise told The Sun.

‘On the one hand he’s inviting strangers round to his house for sex and the next day he’s lecturing everyone on the need to stay safe.’

Walker, who has 48 England caps, has apologised for the incident.

He said: ‘I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week.

‘I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model.

‘As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.’

Manchester City said it will be opening disciplinary proceedings into the defender’s behaviour ‘in the coming days’.

A spokesman for the club said: ‘Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

‘Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

‘We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.’