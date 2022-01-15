Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news – Premier League latest

Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news – Premier League updates

When Chelsea takes on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, they will be looking to reclaim their Premier League title.

Following a thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, the Blues have rediscovered their form.

Thomas Tuchel’s side stepped up their game that day and went on to defeat Tottenham 3-0 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup.

City, on the other hand, has been in fine form for months and appears to be on track to reclaim the Premier League title.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will try one last time to drag Pep Guardiola’s side into a fight they don’t want to be in.

Chelsea will be without Phil Foden, who has Covid-19, and Riyad Mahrez, who is representing Algeria at AFCON 2022.

After recovering from a minor knock, John Stones could return, while Zack Steffen will be replaced by Ederson in goal.

N’Golo Kante has returned to the Blues and is expected to start alongside Mateo Kovacic against Guardiola’s team.

Thiago Silva is expected to start in central defense, with Kai Havertz joining Romelu Lukaku up front.

