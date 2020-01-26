Manchester City vs Fulham – FA Cup Fourth Round: Live score and updates

Host commentator

78min: No more pleads Scott Parker as he sends the more defence minded Denis Odoi on to replace Bobby Reid in Fulham’s second change.

75min: Fulham playing out costs them though. They give the ball away on the edge of the box and although Phil Foden sees his shot well saved by Marek Rodak, Gabriel Jesus heads home the rebound.

That came pretty much straight away from kick-off considering the VAR delay from his first strike and the double City substitution which saw John Stones and Rodri replace Nicolas Otamendi and Ilkay Gundogan.

73min: City have not created much since going 2-0 up but their domination eventually tells as Joao Cancelo crosses towards the far post where Gabriel Jesus nods home. He looks slightly offside from the replay but VAR actually confirms him to be on my a few inches.

70min: Fulham to their credit are still trying to play out from the back when they do get the ball. They are not too bad at it either. They are stringing enough passes for the travelling support to start greeting every successful ball with an ‘ole’, even if it is all from deep inside their own half.

67min: First change for Fulham. Ivan Cavaleiro is given a ‘well done hug’ from Parker to thank him for his efforts as he departs as Tom Cairney replaces him.

64min: It’s effectively a flat back five for Fulham in this half, with a tight midfield three playing in front of them. Just keeping the score down is their priority and they are doing well, even if Joe Bryan plays it a little dangerously in terms of giving a penalty away in a tussle with David Silva.

From the resulting corner kick, Nicolas Otamendi heads over the crossbar.

61min: A couple of chances for City though, David Silva’s through ball finds Sterling in the box, only for the forward to hit the crossbar. A few moments later, Silva again makes an incisive pass inside the box but Terence Kongolo makes a superb sliding tackle to deny Gabriel Jesus a shot on goal. If only Ream had thought of that inside the opening 10 minutes.

59min: One man not happy with how things are going is Guardiola, whose body language in the way of his frustrated gesticulations, furiously crossed arms and shaking of the head on the bench cuts that of a manger whose side are 2-0 down, not 2-0 up. Clearly he is not happy with his side’s complacency in this period.

56min: The one way traffic goes on in City’s favour. If it is a battle you want, this picture is about the best I can offer right now.

53min: Fulham players won’t be happy to see the fresh legs of the England international enter the occasion anyway as he replaces Mahrez.

52min: Considering Pep Guardiola has been pretty critical of the English football calendar in recent times, I find it quite puzzling that with this game won a long time ago he is about to send Raheem Sterling on. Not enough football perhaps?

50min: Good play from City. Some short and quick attacking passes keep an attack alive across the Fulham penalty box, with Bernardo Silva chesting the ball down for Joao Cancelo who deflects a shot wide.

7 – This is the seventh consecutive season Man City have scored at least 100 goals in all competitions, becoming the first Premier League team to achieve this since Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United did so in nine consecutive seasons between 2004/05 and 2012/13. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/D0SoKqO7Ap

47min: It takes City just 70 seconds to create a good chance to make it 3-0, Angelino’s near post pass finds David Silva, whose cut-back into the box is fired over by Riyad Mahrez.

‘You don’t want him crossing the ball from wide,’ he told the BBC. ‘He’s so unlucky that he’s got a player of the calibre of David Silva playing that role, you can’t tell Silva to go and play on the wing. People talk about Foden taking his opportunities but it’s difficult when you play him out of position.

‘I feel for him a bit, I’d love to see him in that central role. He can cause the opposition so many problems in the middle, we’ve seen it time and time again.

‘I would move him more centrally, I want to see him get on the ball, drifting past players. The majority of his touches are wide left and you’re not gonna get the best out of him there. When you’re out of position you’re not going to get the best out of him.’

What do you do in Scott Parker’s shoes now? His side were already up against it with 11 men and at 0-0. Now at 2-0 down with a man down, just what on earth does his say to his struggling Cottagers.

It’s good to see on the touchline at least he has been able to have a joke around with Pep Guardiola.

45+1min: Into just the one added minute at the Etihad Stadium.

44min: Just a minute before the break and Fulham are seeing a little more of the ball now. It’s a start but they are getting nowhere near to even forcing a shot on target let alone pulling a goal back.

41min: Could this half get any worse for Scott Parker? Well Joe Bryan has picked up a knock, and is struggling a little but he will try and run off the injury. City have eased off in the last 10 minutes or so, with the chances drying up if not the total domination.

38min: Mind you the home fans are not exactly revelling in their side’s dominant position. The atmosphere is very subdued inside the Etihad. I suppose there are greater tests to come for City, with a League Cup semi-final with Manchester United mid-week and a Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

35min: The camera has cut to a few shots of very glum looking Fulham fans in the crowd. They’ve travelled a long way to see their side effectively beaten inside eight minutes – and it shows. Here is an example of the empty seats on show in the upper tier at the Etihad by the way…

34min: City win another free-kick 25 yards out. This time it is Mahrez who elects to strike, but he blasts way over the bar.

31min: Commitment to the cause at 2-0 down and defeat almost certain too I might add. Many players would have ‘phoned that in’. Joao Cancelo sees a strike deflected slightly wide of the near post as attack vs defence continues.

29min: Now that is how you stand in the wall from a free-kick. So often players duck out the way, but after Gundogan elects for power in his 25-yard effort, Hector leaps to get his head in the way… with the strike knocking him to the ground in the process. It’s commitment to the cause though.

26min: It’s chucking it down at the Etihad Stadium by the way, it could even start raining goals the way City are ripping into Fulham.

24min: Nearly three for City. Foden can’t quite get to grips with this game yet as he fires over a cut-back from David Silva.

Don’t think City are going to need these boys on the bench today…

22min: Something I didn’t think I would see today after the Ream red card, a Fulham shot.

Credit to Bobby Reid here, who despite being tracked by two defenders does well to create a gap to shoot, but his near post effort is comfortably stopped by Claudio Bravo.

19min: Bernardo Silva collects the ball on the edge of the box and after turning 180 degrees he slots home an excellent finish into the bottom corner. Such precision – top effort. Nothing has changed after all since these sides last met in the Cup in 1914.

17min: You get a sense this match could just become shooting practice for Manchester City. Michael Hector gives the ball away and it allows Gabriel Jesus to break through the centre.

The forward feeds in a sprinting Phil Foden on the left but as he is closed down he fires wide of the near post – with the ball well beaten away by an alert, if rather startled, person in the crowd.

14min: As you might expect, City are just camped inside the Fulham half now and are carving them open at will. Mahrez twists and turns well inside the box to create space for a shot, but his low effort is well kept out by Rodak.

11min: Scott Parker was left fuming with Ream, at least on the inside. The Fulham boss didn’t even acknowledge Ream as he departed down the tunnel, as Angelino fires just over the bar with a first time strike from 25 yards.

8min: How many cup ties have you seen that are over in fewer than 10 minutes? Rodak guesses the right way in diving low to his right, but Ilkay Gundogan‘s effort is close to perfect as slots into the bottom corner.

What on earth is Tim Ream doing? He quite blatantly pulls down Gabriel Jesus inside the box, and it is an easy decision to send him off for denying a goal scoring chance which hands City a penalty.

5min: It’s not that low key on the touchline. Scott Parker is pacing his technical area, already barking orders at his side as Marek Rodak comfortably collects a poor cross from Riyad Mahrez.

3min: A couple of shaky moments on the ball for Fulham at the back in the first few minutes but otherwise it’s been a low key opening.

The first FA Cup clash between these two since 1914 is underway – City won that game 2-0 by the way. A lot has changed in the game and world since then, but that scoreline today would be a tempting punt if I was a betting man…

It’s filled up a little more since the warm ups, but don’t be fooled too easily. Half of the upper tier is completely closed off.

Here is a reminder of how the teams line-up:

Man City: Bravo, Joao Cancelo, Garcia, Otamendi, Jose Angelino, Foden, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva.

Subs: Stones, Sterling, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Ederson.

Fulham: Rodak, Kongolo, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Sessegnon, Johansen, Christie, Ivan Cavaleiro, Reid, Onomah.

Subs: Bettinelli, Odoi, McDonald, Cairney, De La Torre, Jasper, Stansfield.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

7 – Manchester City have won their last seven FA Cup matches, scoring 30 goals and conceding just four since a 1-0 defeat to Wigan in February 2018. Commanding. pic.twitter.com/lxO0USEQyV

Check out Pep Guardiola’s record as City boss at home in the FA Cup. Fulham have not conceded in their three games since their third round win against Villa though, so something has to give.

The players are being put through their paces before the game in front of the absolutely packed Etihad Stadium crowd.

Just four ties still to be played including this one. Later on at 3pm Tranmere Rovers host Manchester United, while the Cup action ends today with Liverpool travelling to Shrewsbury Town. The fourth round action (at least the original ties) conclude with Bournemouth hosting Arsenal on Monday night.

In fact they have won the last eight meetings between the teams across all grounds and competition.

The last time Fulham avoided defeat against City was when they came from 2-0 down at Craven Cottage to salvage a point back in September 2011.

I’m more a fan of the traditional tin foil (tried and tested) replicas but it appears someone out the ground is doing balloon versions. They don’t look too bad considering the limitations of the design. Nothing on the real thing of course which City have following their win over Watford last May.

I really like the way City do this. It’s a good way of giving fans the opportunity to catch a high five with the City players as they arrive for the game, even if it does make them look like WWE wrestlers greeting fans on their way to the ring. Let’s hope they don’t turn heel anytime soon…

The boys are in the building! 📍

Thoughts on today’s team? 🤔

🔵 #MCIFUL #ManCity pic.twitter.com/EtgHhWlyHt

Manchester City make four alterations to the team that defeated Port Vale in the third round, naming a slightly stronger team. Coming into the side are Eric Garcia, Nicolas Otamendi, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus as John Stones, Oleksandar Zinchenko, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Sergio Aguero make way.

Fulham meanwhile also ring the changes as Tim Ream, Bobby Reid, Terence Kongolo and Steven Sessegnon come in for Denis Odoi, Alfie Mawson, Anthony Knockaert and Kevin McDonald.

Here’s how we line up for today’s #EmiratesFACup tie…

⚽️ @KongoloTerence makes his debut.

⚽️ @_StevenSess, @stefanjohansen and @cyruschristie in the XI. pic.twitter.com/30EcE66ls6

Introducing today’s line up! 🥁

XI | Bravo, Cancelo, Garcia, Otamendi, Angelino, Gundogan, Silva (C), Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus

SUBS | Ederson, Stones, Sterling, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne.

📋 @HaysWorldwide

🔵 #MCIFUL pic.twitter.com/4NH0rUjjyz

It’s quite a grim afternoon in Manchester. Typical late January weather really as overcast clouds hang over damp conditions at the Etihad Stadium.

Entering the Etihad. 😈#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Bb1yT2jbeg

But their iron grip on the domestic cups remains for now. With a League Cup semi-final advantage they now also have a fourth round FA Cup tie against Fulham. It’s a tie they are favourites to win, but the Cup works in mysterious ways.

Good morning all and welcome to all our live action from the Etihad Stadium as it happens.

Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup as the holders look to continue their defence of the trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be looking to make easy work of the Championship side after defeating Port Vale 4-1 in the third round having all but lost hope of retaining the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, the west London club have lost their last eight matches against City in all competitions as Scott Parker’s men will hope they can overcome the odds to knockout another top-flight club after winning against Aston Villa in the third round.

Sportsmail’s Dan Ripley will provide live FA Cup coverage of Man City vs Fulham including score, lineups and build-up.