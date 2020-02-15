Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham called OFF after falling victim to Storm Ciara

Manchester City’s Premier League clash at home to West Ham United has been called off, with the club citing staff and supporter safety concerns amid Storm Ciara.

City were due to take on the Hammers in the second of two scheduled Premier League games on Sunday, but confirmed the postponement just over five hours before the 4.30pm kick-off.

In a statement released on Twitter, City said: ‘Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s Premier League match against West Ham has been postponed.’

Supporters travelling to the ground faced a potentially nightmare trip regardless of the rotues taken.

There is flooding and surface water on the M60/62 while there were significant floods on Alan Turing Way.

Tram lines were also affected with falling trees. Several routes were delayed, some routes are cancelled.

Northern Rail have been advising customers not to travel by train unless strictly necessary. Train travel times from London are approximately five hours due to reduced speeds. Trains north of Preston were cancelled.

The Hammers also posted a similar message to City minutes after, stating: ‘We can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture against Manchester City has been postponed due to safety concerns caused by extreme weather conditions.’

In a follow up tweet, West Ham also informed supporters they would put on free travel for the fixture once it has been rescheduled, stating: ‘The Club will be running free coach travel for supporters for the rescheduled fixture.’

The Etihad Stadium encounter was just one of many sporting events effected. Rugby Super League clashes including Huddersfield Giants against the Leeds Rhinos and Catalan Dragons’ trip to Wakefield Trinity were also called off due to the impact of the storms battering Britain.

All the Women’s Super League clashes, including the derbies of Arsenal vs Tottenham and Everton vs Liverpool, also fell victim to the weather as does the Women’s Six Nations clash between Scotland and England.

However, the day’s first Premier League encounter between Sheffield United and Bournemouth does go ahead as scheduled for a 2pm kick-off.

With the fixture yet to be rearranged the postponement currently leaves City without a fixture to play in the space of 20 days ahead of a return to action at Leicester City on February 22.

Having last played on February 1, West Ham potentially face an even longer spell out of action as they return to the pitch again two days after City when they visit runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on a Monday night.