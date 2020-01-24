Manchester derby in March among games moved as Sky and BT announce TV fixtures

Manchester United will host Manchester City on a Sunday afternoon with the fixture among 15 games to be moved in March due to TV purposes.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have announced their live games for March with the former showing the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday 8.

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show on March 16.

Sky Sports will also broadcast Jose Mourinho’s reunion with Manchester United as his Tottenham side host his former club on March 15.

Tottenham’s London derby with rivals West Ham will also be shown live on Sky with the match taking place on a Friday night.

BT will host Chelsea vs Manchester City on March 21 before Liverpool take on Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports on the same day.

Sky’s final Super Sunday in March will see the broadcaster screen Leicester vs Brighton and then Southampton vs Arsenal.