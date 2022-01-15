Manchester United 5 Birmingham City 0: Skinner’s aces brush aside Carter’s team to put the pressure on Spurs.

Manchester United 5 Birmingham City 0: Skinner’s aces brush aside Carter’s team to put the heat on Spurs.

After bringing Birmingham back to earth with a thud, MARK SKINNER wants Manchester United to focus on the race for third.

Leah Galton scored a brace in the Red Devils’ 5-0 thrashing of their opponents, with three of their goals coming in the first SIX minutes.

United moved ahead of Tottenham to third place in their first game of the season, with both teams vying for a place in the Champions League.

“I’ve been lacking a few goals and being a little clinical, so it’s nice to start the year off with a goal and two assists,” Galton said, referring to his side’s upcoming Conti Cup match against Arsenal.

“It (the game) wasn’t a banana skin, but it was something that could have easily thrown us if we didn’t attack it in the right way,” United manager Marc Skinner said after his team’s fourth consecutive victory.

“Our mentality is all we’ve talked about this week.”

“If we want to win, we need to stop worrying about the final (Champions League) places, stop worrying about being top of the table, stop worrying about making the finals, and start focusing on each game individually.”

“It’s our first game back, and we’ve scored another five goals while keeping a clean sheet, which is fantastic.”

United put the pressure on right away, scoring their first corner in the second minute.

After Emily Ramsey saved an earlier Vilde Boe Risa shot, Birmingham were forced to clear the ball off the line.

The score remained 0-0 until the 12th minute, when Galton’s cut back from the byline was converted by skipper Katie Zelem to put the hosts ahead.

United went on to double their lead four minutes later when Galton poked the ball home.

Galton buried her second goal after a quick cross from Ella Toone made it three goals for the hosts, who dominated possession.

United substituted Ivana Fuso and Maria Thorisdottir for Ona Battle and player of the match Galton in the second half.

Lucy Quinn’s effort hit the woodwork in the 60th minute, denying Darren Carter’s side a goal.

But Alessia Russo’s late diving header gave United a 5-0 win for the second time in a row, with Birmingham facing Reading next.

“I’ve played plenty (of times) in my career where you have a great result one week and then the game has a funny way of knocking you down the next,” Carter said.

“In the first 20 minutes, we came out flat and sluggish.

It’s criminal to concede three goals in six minutes.”