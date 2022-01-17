Manchester United and Chelsea have informed Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo of their interest in a transfer amid a contract dispute.

Man Utd and Chelsea have informed Barcelona hardman Ronald Araujo of their interest in a transfer amid a contract dispute.

With his contract at Barcelona approaching its final year, RONALD ARAUJO is reportedly aware of Manchester United and Chelsea’s interest in him.

The 22-year-old has made significant progress this season, and his presence in Catalonia is considered crucial.

However, according to Marca, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, Barcelona has failed to live up to his expectations, attracting interest from a number of top clubs.

Man United and Chelsea are two Premier League clubs rumored to be monitoring Araujo’s contract situation.

Araujo is well aware of the lengths to which both clubs are willing to go in order to sign him.

Real Madrid, the LaLiga leaders, are also keeping an eye on the Uruguayan, who recently played against them while recovering from a fractured hand that required two screws.

Araujo, a tenacious defender, played the entire 120 minutes of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, but was unable to help Barcelona reach the final.

In the 98th minute, super sub Federico Valverde scored the game-winning goal to set up a match with Athletic Club, which they won 2-0 on Sunday.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Proud of my team,” Araujo said after the loss on Instagram.

This will continue, and good things will happen.”

Fans expressed their gratitude in the comments section, with one comparing him to legendary Barcelona captain Carles Puyol.

“You are a Puyol!” said one. “Thank you, Araujo!” said another.

“You are the player I want in my team who kills himself for his colors,” another said.

“Thank you for being our center-back, and please renew your contract; you are the foundation of this defense and its future.”