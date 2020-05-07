Manchester United and Chelsea ‘in contact with agent of Timo Werner’

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly both been in contact with Timo Werner’s agent about the possibility of signing the highly sought-after striker.

According to Sport Bild’s head of football, Christian Falk, on Twitter, both clubs have swooped in, although the German is still waiting on an offer from Liverpool.

The £52million-rated RB Leipzig striker has been one of the hottest prospects in European football for a couple of years, and is thought to want a move to the Premier League.

A summer exit seemed very likely before football was suspended two months ago, and despite the current uncertainty, he still seems destined to leave the club sooner rather than later.

Liverpool are keen on his services, although are fearful of the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the transfer market.

They have apparently asked Werner’s representatives for more time when it comes to submitting an official offer to RB Leipzig.

He is eager to sign his next contract away from the Bundesliga and informed Bayern Munich that a move would not be viable.

Werner has scored 88 goals in 150 appearances for Leipzig and at 24 still has his best years ahead of him.

He would be Liverpool’s primary acquisition of the summer if they decide to make a move, although some have questioned whether they need to recruit the Leipzig star.

The front three of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have been among the best triumvirates in Europe and it would appear difficult for Werner to break into the side.

Plus, there was a report earlier in the week that the Reds would not be making any big name signings in the summer as they prepare to take financial losses, perhaps providing a boost to United and Chelsea in their pursuit.