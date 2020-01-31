Manchester United ‘are closing in on Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop’

Manchester United are set to sign Southend goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after he arrived at Carrington for a medical on Wednesday.

United have moved quickly for the 20-year-old keeper amid rival interest from Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace, with negotiations accelerating rapidly over the past 48 hours.

Bishop will sign a three-year deal and become part of United’s development squad. He is expected to join the club’s warm weather training camp in Marbella during the winter break next month.

The youngster, who previously had a trial at West Ham, has made 17 appearances for Southend this season in League One, the Carabao Cup and Football League Trophy, but was withdrawn from Tuesday night’s game against Doncaster as his transfer to United moved closer.

Manager Sol Campbell confirmed: ‘He’s having a medical. I don’t know where but if he passes the medical he’s gone.’

Bishop will become United’s second signing of the January transfer window, although his fee will be significantly lower than Bruno Fernandes whose move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon could end up costing the Premier League club £67.8million.